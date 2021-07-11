What’s Next for New York, a Times Virtual Event

With a high population density, reliance on subway systems, and a plethora of public spaces, many experts have predicted the decline of New York City – and other cities like it – during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet with rising vaccination rates and the easing of many restrictions related to Covid-19, even despite the emergence of new variants, the city’s outlook appears to point to a lighter and brighter future.

What does the way forward for New York City look like? How does its revival influence the return of other large cities across the country?

Join us as New Yorkers, including Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams and playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris, sit down with Times reporters Astead Herndon, Emma G. Fitzsimmons and Jazmine Hughes to find out what the future holds for New York – culturally, financially and politically.

This is all part of our latest subscriber event. Hope to see you there.