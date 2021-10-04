What’s on TV this week: A Rita Moreno documentary and ‘Ghosts’
The modern television landscape is huge among network, cable and streaming. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week October 4-10. Details and times are subject to change.
Monday
coal miner’s daughter (1980) 8 pm on TCM. TCM is introducing a country music biopic double feature on Monday nights. First is “Cole Miner’s Daughter”, a 1980 hit about the life of Loretta Lynn, which won an Oscar for its star, Sissy Spacek, and helped turn Lynn’s rags-to-riches journey into a Kentucky From cabin to platform. Grand Ole Opry – In Folklore. On the B-side, at 10:15, there is black and white music your cheating heart (1964), about the life and early death of Hank Williams, played by George Hamilton.
Tuesday
American Masters: Rita Moreno: Just one girl who decided to go for it (2021) 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). If you want to make a documentary about a Hollywood celebrity, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a topic whose career offers more angles to cover than Rita Moreno’s. An EGOT winner who became a star after her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story” (1961), Moreno was (and is) outspoken about her Puerto Rican identity, and has demonstrated a dedication to social activism. Directed by Mariam Pérez Rira, the film explores all these angles – the glories and challenges of Moreno’s life – through extensive interviews with Moreno, with input from fellow cast members including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan. “This is not your average peen because Moreno, a trailblazing Puerto Rican actress whose career spanned more than seven decades, is not your average star,” wrote Beatrice Loeza in her review for The New York Times. “Moreno is given full rein to her story,” said Loeza, “which doubles as a case study in the highs and lows of showbiz for a woman of color.”
Bet Hip Hop Awards 2021 Bet at 9 pm. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will be both collaborators and contestants at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards: They’re tied for the most nominations, with nine nominations, and some of them shared. Thanks to “WAP,” his 2020 rehearsal at the pull-out-all-the-stop ranch is up for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop Video. The two are also up for the Artist of the Year award, for which they won the Drake, J.J. Cole, Lil Baby and Tyler will compete with the Creator.
high life (2019) Showtime 2 at 9 p.m. If anyone were presented with only a poster for “High Life” featuring Robert Pattinson’s eyes looking back at him through the visor of a spacesuit, they would probably assume that the film was a sci-fi spectacle. Is. Until, that is, they saw the director’s name: Claire Dennis. French filmmaker Denis, known for eroticism, set “High Life” in space by reducing films such as “Beau Travele” (1999) and “35 Shots of Rum” (2008), but leaving out laser beams and aliens . The film centers on Monte (Pattinson), one of a handful of criminals sent on a mission to a distant black hole under the supervision of a mysterious doctor (Juliet Binoche), who uses them for experiments. Is. Manohla Dargis wrote in her review for The Times, “His journey has something to do with Earth’s impending environmental catastrophe, but mostly plays as an excuse for Dennis to explore the darker, darker side of his imagination. “
Thursday
Evil spirit 9 p.m. on CBS. The premise of this new CBS sitcom could easily be setup for a season of “American Horror Story.” It follows a couple (played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) who buy a dilapidated country house with the intention of converting it into a bed and breakfast. It tends to be haunted, as these onscreen houses often are. But if you see one of these ghosts in the mirror, they’re more likely to make a sarcastic comment about your vanity than to harm you—it’s a group of disturbed spirits.
the girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 11pm on BBC America. Daniel Craig is set to return to US theaters this weekend in “No Time to Die,” his final romance as James Bond. With that gig finished, Craig should have more time to take on non-Bond roles like the character played in David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, an adaptation of the novel by Swedish author Stieg Larsson. A disgraced journalist charged with investigating the disappearance of a 40-year-old teenager.
MET. great performance in 8 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Opera stars Alyn Perez, Nadine Sierra and Isabel Leonard at perhaps the most diva-ish venue you can imagine — the Palace of Versailles — in this latest entry in the series “Great Performance at the Met.” Recorded in May at the Royal Opera of Versailles, the program includes works by Mozart, Offenbach and Bizet, and draws on the three singers’ shared Latin American heritage with songs including “Besame Mucho” and “Sillito Lindo”. Pianist Vlad Iftinka and classical guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas are accompanied by three vocalists.
Saturday
Carrie (2013) 8 p.m. on AMC. Two Generations of Stephen King’s “Carrie” will be shown Saturday night on AMC. First comes the 2013 version, which casts Chlo Grace Moretz in the titular role as a bully high schooler and Julianne Moore’s abusive, overly religious mother. Directed by Kimberly Pearce, this edition brings together the novel King, first published in the 21st century in 1974; It lives, of course, in the blood-red shade of Brian De Palma’s classic Carrie (1976), with Sissy Spacek, later shown by AMC at 10:15.
Sunday
Diana 9 p.m. on CNN. This new, six-part documentary series looks at the life and legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales. The first episode focuses on her upbringing in Norfolk, England, which was privileged but challenging: her parents separated, then divorced, when she was a child. Subsequent episodes, which will air weekly, will explore her marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales, and the legacy she left behind after his death in 1997.
