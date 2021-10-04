What’s on TV this week: A Rita Moreno documentary and ‘Ghosts’

The modern television landscape is huge among network, cable and streaming. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week October 4-10. Details and times are subject to change.

Monday

coal miner’s daughter (1980) 8 pm on TCM. TCM is introducing a country music biopic double feature on Monday nights. First is “Cole Miner’s Daughter”, a 1980 hit about the life of Loretta Lynn, which won an Oscar for its star, Sissy Spacek, and helped turn Lynn’s rags-to-riches journey into a Kentucky From cabin to platform. Grand Ole Opry – In Folklore. On the B-side, at 10:15, there is black and white music your cheating heart (1964), about the life and early death of Hank Williams, played by George Hamilton.

Tuesday

American Masters: Rita Moreno: Just one girl who decided to go for it (2021) 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). If you want to make a documentary about a Hollywood celebrity, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a topic whose career offers more angles to cover than Rita Moreno’s. An EGOT winner who became a star after her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story” (1961), Moreno was (and is) outspoken about her Puerto Rican identity, and has demonstrated a dedication to social activism. Directed by Mariam Pérez Rira, the film explores all these angles – the glories and challenges of Moreno’s life – through extensive interviews with Moreno, with input from fellow cast members including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan. “This is not your average peen because Moreno, a trailblazing Puerto Rican actress whose career spanned more than seven decades, is not your average star,” wrote Beatrice Loeza in her review for The New York Times. “Moreno is given full rein to her story,” said Loeza, “which doubles as a case study in the highs and lows of showbiz for a woman of color.”

Bet Hip Hop Awards 2021 Bet at 9 pm. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will be both collaborators and contestants at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards: They’re tied for the most nominations, with nine nominations, and some of them shared. Thanks to “WAP,” his 2020 rehearsal at the pull-out-all-the-stop ranch is up for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop Video. The two are also up for the Artist of the Year award, for which they won the Drake, J.J. Cole, Lil Baby and Tyler will compete with the Creator.