What’s on TV This Week: An Obama Documentary and ‘Shiva Baby’

Tuesday

OBAMA: PURSUING A MORE PERFECT UNION 9 p.m. on HBO. Director Peter Kunhardt, whose work includes Martin Luther King Jr.’s documentary “King in the Wilderness,” delves into the life and legacy of President Barack Obama in this three-part documentary series. Interview subjects include Rep. John Lewis, speechwriter and podcast host Jon Favreau, New York writer Jelani Cobb and former White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. The first part of the series, which airs Tuesday night, covers Obama’s youth; the second two episodes will air simultaneously on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday

A MAN CALLED ADAM (1966) 6 p.m. on TCM. Sammy Davis Jr. and Cicely Tyson star in this musical drama, which tells the story of a fictional jazz player (Davis) who gets back on his feet with the help of a civil rights activist (Tyson) and his grandfather, who is played by Louis Armstrong. TCM presents this work of fiction alongside several other films starring Armstrong, including the documentary SATCHMO: THE LIFE OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG (1989), released at 8 p.m. HIGH SOCIETY (1956), which airs at midnight and places Armstrong alongside Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra; and JAZZ ON A SUMMER DAY (1959), released at 3 p.m., a classic concert film starring in Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson and Thelonious Monk.

Thursday

GET OUT (2017) 8:20 p.m. on FXM. Writer-director Jordan Peele caused a stir about a week and a half ago when he shared a poster revealing a mysterious new movie called “Nope.” This film should be released next year. In the meantime, consider revisiting “Get Out,” the movie that made Peele a horror filmmaker. Daniel Kaluuya plays Chris, a black photographer whose journey to meet the family of his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), turns into both an entertaining horror show and an allegory about racist violence. He’s an “incredibly smart and scary freakout,” Manohla Dargis wrote in her review for The Times.

Friday