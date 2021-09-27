What’s on TV this week: ‘Citizen Hearst’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’

The modern television landscape is huge among network, cable and streaming. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week, September 27-October. 3. Details and times are subject to change.

Monday

American Experience: Citizen Hearst 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Any onscreen exploration of the life of 20th-century media mogul William Randolph Hearst has to contend with one inconvenient fact: Orson Welles’s “Citizen Kane” (1941) originally did so to great effect historically. This two-part documentary on Hearst delves into that inconvenient truth, both nodding in Wells with its headline and including a discussion of “Citizen Kane.” However, the focus is on Hearst and his life – from his days at Harvard, where, the film notes, he was known to have a pet alligator to his death in Beverly Hills in 1951. (If you prefer to watch Wells’s take, you can also watch it on Monday nights: “Citizen Kane” airs at 8 p.m. on TCM.)

Tuesday

brake 9 p.m. on NBC. The first episode of this new science-fiction drama begins with a mother and her two children navigating a typical terrestrial horror: Los Angeles traffic. But the situation turns sharply into another world when a sinkhole opens, transporting people who fall into it into a prehistoric world. the family breaks up; The series follows them as they work to reunite.