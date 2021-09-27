What’s on TV this week: ‘Citizen Hearst’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’
The modern television landscape is huge among network, cable and streaming. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week, September 27-October. 3. Details and times are subject to change.
Monday
American Experience: Citizen Hearst 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Any onscreen exploration of the life of 20th-century media mogul William Randolph Hearst has to contend with one inconvenient fact: Orson Welles’s “Citizen Kane” (1941) originally did so to great effect historically. This two-part documentary on Hearst delves into that inconvenient truth, both nodding in Wells with its headline and including a discussion of “Citizen Kane.” However, the focus is on Hearst and his life – from his days at Harvard, where, the film notes, he was known to have a pet alligator to his death in Beverly Hills in 1951. (If you prefer to watch Wells’s take, you can also watch it on Monday nights: “Citizen Kane” airs at 8 p.m. on TCM.)
Tuesday
brake 9 p.m. on NBC. The first episode of this new science-fiction drama begins with a mother and her two children navigating a typical terrestrial horror: Los Angeles traffic. But the situation turns sharply into another world when a sinkhole opens, transporting people who fall into it into a prehistoric world. the family breaks up; The series follows them as they work to reunite.
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blachy (2019) At 9:45 TCM. Director Pamela B. Greene reviews the life and work of founding early filmmaker Alice Guy-Blache in this documentary. Guy-Blanche was born in France in 1873, and he became one of the first to innovate with the narrative possibilities that allowed film – both as a director and producer, and eventually his own. As head of the film company, Solax Studios. Greene’s documentary makes a case for the importance of Guy-Blache, while exploring the ways in which he has traditionally been written outside of film history. The documentary also includes a fair amount of archival detective work following Green’s efforts to research Guy-Blanche – the difficulty of which is telling in itself. It is a “lively and informative” documentary, wrote AO Scott in his review for The New York Times. By the end of “Be Natural,” wrote Scott, “you’ll not only have a clear idea of who this remarkable woman was; you may have acquired a new taste in old movies.”
Thursday
Cake 10 p.m. on FXX. Despite its title, this comedy showcase series is actually more a box of semi-sweet comedy truffles than cake. Each season offers bite-sized animated and live-action comedy pieces from a variety of creators. The fifth season, which debuted Thursday night, includes TV versions of two cult comic series: Reza Farazmand’s “Complete Draw Lines” and Branson Reese’s “Swan Boy.”
Friday
pet Sematary (2019) 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Paramount Network. The undead, sometimes four-legged, horrific are reincarnated in this modern film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel. King’s novel and the 1989 film, this version stars Jason Clarke and Amy Semetz as a husband and wife who move their family to a small town in Maine. In the woods behind their new home, they discover a graveyard with supernatural traits that range from terrifying to alluring and back again. As Glenn Kenny wrote in his review for The Times, directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmayer “arbitrarily overload the film with fear of jumping.” But, Kenny said, “when they settle into a groove that aligns with the novel, the film delivers great unsettling shocks that approximate the power of King’s vision.” John Lithgow co-stars as the family’s new neighbor.
50. at the Kennedy Center 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Audra McDonald hosted this tribute earlier this month at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The special features performances from a formidable group of artists including singer-songwriter Ben Folds, soprano Renee Fleming, jazz bass player Christian McBride and folk . Punch Brothers Panchak. Caroline Kennedy is the special guest.
Saturday
saturday night live 11:30 p.m. on NBC. The continued cultural power of “Saturday Night Live” was on display at the 73rd Emmy Awards earlier this month, and not just because “SNL” won an Emmy for Best Variety Sketch Series. The echo of the show was felt elsewhere during the ceremony. “SNL” alum Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ show, “Ted Lasso,” was one of the biggest winners of the night. And “SNL” alum Norm MacDonald, who died on September 14, was the subject of many tributes. Kenan Thompson was nominated in acting categories for both his work on the series and his own sitcom, “Kenan”—a show that certainly got a boost from Thompson’s “SNL” fame. And Bowen Yang’s silver shoes were a red carpet show steer. “SNL” returns for its 47th season this Saturday, hosted by Owen Wilson. KC Musgraves is the musical guest.
Sunday
nuclear family 10:10 p.m. on HBO. Filmmaker Rae Russo-Young, best known for indie films like “Nobody Walks” (2012) and “The Sun Is Also a Star” (2019), takes an autobiographical turn in this three-part documentary series. In “The Nuclear Family”, Russo-Young revisits her childhood as the younger daughter of Sandy Russo and Robin Young. Rousseau-Young was part of the first generation of children raised by openly gay and lesbian parents. In 1991, her mothers were sued by the man who donated sperm for Russo-Young’s conception, Thomas Steele, in a case that made national news and resulted in Steele being named Russo-Young’s father. given legal status. Rousseau-Young explores that history through home films, photographs, and current interviews. “It feels like my first film,” Russo-Young said in a recent interview with The Times. “Or all the movies I’ve been making in my entire life have led to this film.” The second of three parts will debut on Sunday; The first is available now on the HBO platform, including HBO Max.
