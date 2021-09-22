What’s on TV this week: ‘The Big Leap’ and ‘The Wonder Years’

the Wonder Years 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Times television critic Mike Hale added the ABC reboot to his list of 31 television shows to watch this fall. The show is based on the coming-of-age series of the same name, which starred Fred Savage and ran for six seasons, beginning in 1988. Like the original, the new version opens in the late 1960s and centers on a boy (Elisha Williams). ) and his family. This time, however, that family is black and living in Montgomery, Ala., which has been transformed by the Civil Rights Movement. Don Cheadle explains.

Thursday

Kenny Rogers: Everything for the Gambler CBS at 9 p.m. This tribute concert for country star Kenny Rogers was recorded before Rogers’ death last year. It features performances from artists such as Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire and more, who play the songs and tell anecdotes about Rogers and his own relationship with his music.

Friday

Display (2021) 9 p.m. on Showtime. Every Super Bowl halftime show requires great planning and preparation, but this year’s weekend performances demanded a special kind of choreography: dancing around pandemic-era boundaries. This documentary covers the planning and execution of that performance.