What’s on TV this week: ‘The Big Leap’ and ‘The Wonder Years’
The modern television landscape is huge among network, cable and streaming. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week, September 20-26. Details and times are subject to change.
Monday
Big Jump 9 p.m. on Fox. Monday night will bring the premiere episodes of two new shows that New York Times television critic Mike Hale added to his list of 31 television shows to watch this fall. First is Fox’s “The Big Leap,” a scripted comedy by Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights,” “The Passage”) about a group of people auditioning for a TV dance contest. After this, NBC will start at 10 pm. simple joe, a drama that follows a man (James Walk) who is faced with a life-changing decision. We see that he leads three parallel lives that result from his choices. In one, he is a doctor. In another, he is a police officer. In the third, he is a rock star.
Tuesday
forbidden planet (1956) 6:15 pm on TCM. When this science-fiction classic debuted in 1956, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer performed it on Broadway at the Globe (now the Lunt-Fontaine Theatre). Viewers saw “Forbidden Planet” in a location that shared its name with the Elizabethan Playhouse, where Shakespeare began many of his plays, apt: the film shares little DNA with “The Tempest.” It stars Leslie Nielsen as the commander of a spacecraft that was sent years ago to investigate a colony of scientists abandoned on a distant planet. There, he finds that Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon) and the doctor’s daughter Altira (Anne Francis), the only survivors of the colony. As the film progresses, he (and the audience) begin to learn why. Times critic Bosley Crowther wrote that the film offers viewers “the most attractive layout of gadgets on this side of a Florida hotel”. It will have more competition these days, of course, thanks to the decades of gaudy sci-fi movies that have come out since — and which “Forbidden Planet” helped inspire.
UP (2009) 5pm on Freeform. Actor Ed Asner died late last month at the age of 91. Whether you associate her with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” in which she played a crutty journalist, or with Pixar’s “Up” may depend on your date of birth. For some, she will forever be associated with “Up”‘s widower Carl Fredrickson, who balloons nearly a hundred birthday parties to his home, then leaves for South America without realizing that his ship. There is a young stowaway on it. For another tribute involving the death of a celebrity in August, leave “Up” to the kids and go to the next room to hear Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died in late August at Martin Scorsese. dead man (2006), which airs on the Paramount Network at 7 p.m. and opens with “Gimme Shelter” by the Stones.
Wednesday
the Wonder Years 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Times television critic Mike Hale added the ABC reboot to his list of 31 television shows to watch this fall. The show is based on the coming-of-age series of the same name, which starred Fred Savage and ran for six seasons, beginning in 1988. Like the original, the new version opens in the late 1960s and centers on a boy (Elisha Williams). ) and his family. This time, however, that family is black and living in Montgomery, Ala., which has been transformed by the Civil Rights Movement. Don Cheadle explains.
Thursday
Kenny Rogers: Everything for the Gambler CBS at 9 p.m. This tribute concert for country star Kenny Rogers was recorded before Rogers’ death last year. It features performances from artists such as Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire and more, who play the songs and tell anecdotes about Rogers and his own relationship with his music.
Friday
Display (2021) 9 p.m. on Showtime. Every Super Bowl halftime show requires great planning and preparation, but this year’s weekend performances demanded a special kind of choreography: dancing around pandemic-era boundaries. This documentary covers the planning and execution of that performance.
promising young lady (2020) 8 p.m. on HBO. Emerald Fennell won an Academy Award for his screenplay for this dark revenge thriller. Perhaps more important, it inspired a lot of discussion about sexual assault and accountability through the story of Cassandra (Carey Mulligan), a woman who sets out to avenge her college best friend’s sexual assault years earlier. . Cassandra’s trajectory changes briefly after she is reunited with a former classmate (Bo Burnham) – but then ramps up to an intense finale. In her review for The Times, Janet Katsoulis praised Mulligan’s performance, but found the film less effective. “Mulligan lends depth and sensitivity to a character that is little more than a vengeful doll,” Katsoulis wrote. Supporting Laverne Cox’s performance as Cassandra’s chieftain’s boss, and Alison Brie as a former school friend, add snap and texture to a film that’s too temporary to sell the damage at its core. “
Sunday
Tony Awards Present: Broadway Returns! 9 p.m. on CBS. The Tony Awards are on Sunday night. You’ll need an internet connection to watch most of it: the live event is shown exclusively on the streaming service Paramount+, starting at 7 p.m., 9 p.m., CBS and Paramount+ both have a special “Broadways Back!” The show will be presented with three major awards: Best Drama, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. The special will also feature performances from Broadway classics and songs from some of the musicals that are up for the Best Music Awards, including the night’s most nominated show, “Jagged Little Pill.”
