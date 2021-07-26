What’s on TV This Week: The N.B.A. Draft and Cesar Millan

CESAR MILLAN: BEST HUMAN BEST DOG 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel. Dog trainer Cesar Millan is back on the small screen this week with his new show, “Better Human Better Dog”. Millan first rose to prominence for “The Dog Whisperer,” which premiered in 2004. Since then, Millan has starred in another TV show, “Cesar 911,” and has grown his dog training business. Her new show aims to help owners bridge the emotional divide with rescue dogs from a troubled past. The 10-part show will air on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.

LOAD OF TRUTH 8 p.m. on the CW. “Burden of Truth” returns for its fourth and final season on The CW this week. The show, originally aired in Canada by CBC, is a Canadian legal drama that focuses on a legal case each season and emphasizes social justice. CBC announced in March that Season 4 would be the show’s last. The CW picked up the show and aired it in the United States.

Saturday

THE LATE SHOW (1977) 6:15 p.m. on TCM. “The Late Show” stars Art Carney as Ira Wells, a detective who finds himself on an interesting journey while trying to solve the murder of his ex-partner – and meets eccentric characters along the way. Vincent Canby, the New York Times critic, wrote that the film offered “a fashionable languid and disenchanted take on life and love in Los Angeles.”

Sunday

36TH ANNUAL STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS 8 p.m. on BET. On Sunday evening, BET will broadcast the annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The awards show will feature performances by Clark Sisters, Cece Winans and Kierra Sheard, and will be hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribbett. It will be broadcast live from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.