What’s on TV This Week: The N.B.A. Draft and Cesar Millan
Between network, cable and streaming, the modern television landscape is vast. Here are some of the shows, specials, and movies coming to TV this week, July 26 through August. 1. Details and times are subject to change.
On Monday
ANTIQUES SHOW 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). “Antiques Roadshow” has been a staple of PBS since 1997, and although the series still airs its regular episodes, it hosts its annual “Women’s Work” special this week. The show focuses on celebrating pioneer women and sharing their stories through their objects and achievements. On Monday night, PBS will host two consecutive episodes of the ‘Women’s Work’ special featuring archives of Cherokee poet Ruth Muskrat Bronson, articles by pilot Jacqueline Cochran and more.
Tuesday
BUTTERFIELD 8 (1960) 8 p.m. on TCM. Elizabeth Taylor’s performance as Gloria Wandrous in “BUtterfield 8” earned her the first of two Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role – the second was for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1966). This film follows the glamorous life of a New York socialite and party girl. As she meets and falls in love with a married man, things quickly get worse and the film ends with a not-so-happy ending. New York Times film critic Bosley Crowther wrote: “The ending is absurd. He added, “It’s living that brings you to this movie.”
Wednesday
VICE VERSA: CROSSES 9 p.m. on VICE. This week, Vice is releasing a documentary on Jehovah’s Witnesses. The documentary will feature interviews with a member who left after seeing how his family covered up abuse within the congregation. While the organization is generally under surveillance, Vice gets insider insight through whistleblowers and leaked documents. The film is part of the network’s Vice Versa franchise, which produces independent documentaries.
Thursday
NBA PROJECT 2021 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. More than a week after the NBA Finals (the Milwaukee Bucks won the title after beating the Phoenix Suns, four games to two), the NBA is diving straight into its 2021 draft. The draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will be broadcast live. Due to delays and restrictions during the season due to the pandemic, the draft and the official start of the offseason begin later than usual. This also launches the 75th anniversary of the NBA celebrations, including the unveiling of a logo in commemoration of the typical 75th anniversary symbol – a diamond.
OLYMPIC COVER All day on NBC. Olympic coverage continues this week with archery, tennis, volleyball, judo, fencing and more available throughout the day and night. Thursday night will be a big night for swimming as the women’s 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter breaststroke, and 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter backstroke and 200-meter individual medley events take place throughout. of the day lead to rewards. ceremonies from 9:30 p.m. Find a guide to all of the Tokyo Summer Olympics that you can watch here.
CESAR MILLAN: BEST HUMAN BEST DOG 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel. Dog trainer Cesar Millan is back on the small screen this week with his new show, “Better Human Better Dog”. Millan first rose to prominence for “The Dog Whisperer,” which premiered in 2004. Since then, Millan has starred in another TV show, “Cesar 911,” and has grown his dog training business. Her new show aims to help owners bridge the emotional divide with rescue dogs from a troubled past. The 10-part show will air on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.
LOAD OF TRUTH 8 p.m. on the CW. “Burden of Truth” returns for its fourth and final season on The CW this week. The show, originally aired in Canada by CBC, is a Canadian legal drama that focuses on a legal case each season and emphasizes social justice. CBC announced in March that Season 4 would be the show’s last. The CW picked up the show and aired it in the United States.
Saturday
THE LATE SHOW (1977) 6:15 p.m. on TCM. “The Late Show” stars Art Carney as Ira Wells, a detective who finds himself on an interesting journey while trying to solve the murder of his ex-partner – and meets eccentric characters along the way. Vincent Canby, the New York Times critic, wrote that the film offered “a fashionable languid and disenchanted take on life and love in Los Angeles.”
Sunday
36TH ANNUAL STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS 8 p.m. on BET. On Sunday evening, BET will broadcast the annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The awards show will feature performances by Clark Sisters, Cece Winans and Kierra Sheard, and will be hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribbett. It will be broadcast live from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.
