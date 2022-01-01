What’s playing on Disney+ in 2022: Streaming service to feature ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Welcome to Earth,’ and ‘Eternals’



HOLLYWOOD — A new year means all new entertainment.

Disney+ began celebrating 2022 a bit early with release of “The Book of Boba Fett.”

The new Star Wars adventure – which was teased during an end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” – is now streaming.

It finds Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter of the franchise, navigating the galaxy’s underworld. It starts at the return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. While Jabba ruled with fear, Boba tends to rule with respect.

For all audiences, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the story of an extraordinary family who lives in a magical home. Everyone in the family has a unique and special gift, except Mirabel. However, she discovers the “magic” is in danger and she may be the only hope to save it.

Also heading to Disney+ in January is something new from actor Will Smith. He asks the world’s best explorers to join him to the ends of the Earth in “Welcome to Earth.”

It’s a Disney+/Nat Geo original aimed at taking you on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Then, there’s Marvel Studios’ “Eternals.” One of the biggest movies of 2021 will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Jan. 12.

Disney+ is now bundled with Hulu+ Live TV.

Also on the way to Disney+ later this year: “Free Guy,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Hocus Pocus 2.”

