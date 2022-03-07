What’s Today’s Weather? Stormy and Warm – Gadget Clock





Potentially severe storms featuring damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible for parts of the tri-state area Monday night, mainly west of New York City, after a second straight day with temperatures about 20 to 25 degrees above average.

Most of the morning should stay dry. A cold front approaches later, which could bring rough thunderstorms. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of New Jersey. Lightning is also possible along with the intense winds, though hail, flash flooding and tornadoes are all unlikely.

Once this system moves out, we’re back to another dry and chilly Tuesday, with temperatures falling back below 50. Wednesday features similar weather — with a chance for rain or snow showers or both, depending on temperatures.

Temps rebound slightly above 50 by Friday but the tri-state area is looking at a messy week of precipitation with temperatures expected to hover between the mid-40s and low 50s through the end of the workweek, at least.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar here.