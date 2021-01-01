What’s wrong with ‘Balika Vadhu’? The show’s top lead actors are no longer in this world

The popular TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’ which came out in 2008 was one of the most watched shows on TV that year. The names of some of the star cast of the show have received many awards but now some of them are unfortunately not with us. Let’s find out who the actors are …

Siddhartha Shukla The heart attack happened on Thursday. He was 40 years old. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. She started her career as a model and made her acting debut in ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’. After this he appeared in shows like ‘Jane Pahan Se Yeh Ajnabee’, ‘Love You Zindagi’ but with ‘Balika Vadhu’ he became popular in every household.

Surekha SikriFamous actress Surekha Sikri died of a heart attack in July last year. She was 75 years old. She had been ill for several days and had suffered a stroke in 2020. He won the National Award for Best Actor in ‘Badhai Do’. She last appeared in director Zoya Akhtar’s short film Ghost Stories. The personality of Kalyani Devi, whom she portrayed in ‘Balika Vadhu’, touched everyone’s heart.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee’s body was found hanging from the roof of her Kandivali house in Mumbai on April 1, 2016. He did not leave any suicide note but the parents lodged an FIR against Rahul Raj. The family had alleged that Rahul was in a live-in relationship with their daughter and was abusing her. Rahul then applied to the court and appealed for acquittal. In the application, he said that Pratyusha’s parents had taken a lot of loans in the name of their daughter and the actress committed suicide by not paying them. Pratyusha was well received in ‘Balika Vadhu’.