WhatsApp Android iPhone models support and list: WhatsApp will shut down! Can’t access your account, do this before it’s too late – check out the full list of whatsapp android and whatsapp iphones models for which support will end soon

If you are also using WhatsApp, you must read this news. Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. If you don’t know, we’ll let you know. WhatsApp is going to stop working on some mobile models. In that case, if your phone is also included in this list of WhatsApp, you will be shocked. If this happens, your account will be closed and you will immediately lose contact with all your friends.

The important thing here is that WhatsApp is very important in your life. No one can deny that WhatsApp has become the easiest and most important way to communicate with family, friends, co-workers and bosses. Nowadays, if someone wants to say something, he says, I do WhatsApp or do you… If you look, in a very short time, WhatsApp has become a daily need of users.



How would you feel if you found out that your WhatsApp account would be closed in such a situation? However, not every user’s WhatsApp account will be closed. This will only be for users who are using older smartphones so far. These users will not be able to view their chats after the ban of WhatsApp.

This will prevent many WhatsApp users from accessing their account. The problem is that WhatsApp users are given very little time to take any action. Users only have two months and in the meantime they will have to take some steps to ensure that they do not lose access to their account. However, there is only one solution and that is the new smartphone. Users will have to buy a new phone.

WhatsApp will stop working on this mobile: Here is the list of phones

There are more than 40 mobile phones on which WhatsApp will stop working. And this will happen not only with Android users but also with iOS. According to a report in The Sun, smartphones running Android 4.0.4 and above will no longer have WhatsApp support. When it comes to Apple, iPhones running iOS 9 will boot. Here is a list of vulnerable mobiles for this virtual WhatsApp ban:

This list includes Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus F7 II, LG Optimus F5 II, Sony Xperia, Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2, Apple iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus.

WhatsApp is working on many of its features. The company is going to introduce or launch a lot of new features that will not work on older phones. In this case, if you are using the above smartphone and want to use WhatsApp in the future, you will have to buy a new phone. Not only the new features but also WhatsApp will not be able to provide proper security or end-to-end encryption facility to the above mentioned phone.