WhatsApp banned Indian accounts of more than 20 lakhs in August, these things were also disclosed in the report

WhatsApp’s latest report, published under the new Information Technology Rules 2021, shows that it banned a total of 20,70,000 accounts in a month. The report also revealed that a total of 222 sanctions appeals were filed by users and the India Grievance Officer and 41 accounts were processed during the time frame.

Messaging app WhatsApp banned more than two million accounts in August. WhatsApp did this to prevent abuse and to protect people’s privacy. WhatsApp’s latest report, published under the new Information Technology Rules 2021, shows that it banned a total of 20,70,000 accounts in a month. The report also revealed that a total of 222 sanctions appeals were filed by users and the India Grievance Officer and 41 accounts were processed during the time frame.

In the third transparency report, WhatsApp confirmed that a total of 420 users had filed complaints in the month of August. Of this, 222 were sanction appeals, 105 were questions regarding account support, and 76 reports were received by WhatsApp regarding product and other support. WhatsApp had also received 17 reports regarding security. But out of 222 ban appeals received by users and India Grievance Officer, only 41 accounts were processed.

More accounts were banned because of this

Most complaints of harmful behavior were received. Due to which the number of banned accounts is also more in this list. WhatsApp also has its own tools to prevent harmful behavior on the platform. These tools detect abuse at three stages of the account’s lifestyle – upon registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which it receives in the form of user reports and blocks.

In July, WhatsApp said that 25 percent of all accounts banned in the world are in India alone. It shared that the global average is about 8 million accounts banned per month, meaning that restrictions in India (most of which were for bulk messaging or spam) account for almost a quarter of all restrictions in the world. Let us tell you that earlier WhatsApp banned a total of 3,027,000 accounts in the period from June 16 to July 31. Earlier, WhatsApp banned 2,011,000 accounts in India between May 15 and June 15.

