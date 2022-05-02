WhatsApp banned more than 18 lakh accounts in India Know reason and what will not do

The world’s popular messaging app WhatsApp has banned more than 18 lakh Indian accounts during March. The company has imposed this restriction under the new IT Rules 2021 and said that during the month of March, 597 complaints were reported from India, after which action has been taken on the accounts.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the messaging app said that it has released its report for the month of March 2022, as per the IT Rules 2021. The details of user complaints and related action are given in this report. Under this, the same WhatsApp accounts have been banned, which were misusing this messaging platform.

account got banned due to

The report informed that WhatsApp banned more than 1.8 million (1,805,000) accounts in the month of March. These banned accounts are between March 1 and 31, according to the data shared. Under this, action has been taken to detect misuse of accounts and pursue negative reactions.

What to do to open an account that has been banned inadvertently

At the same time, it has also been told by the company that under the new IT Rules 2021, to open it to the people who have unintentionally done these things, give monthly compliance reports to digital and social media platforms with more than 5 million users. Will be The company said that over the years, the platform has added artificial intelligence and new technology and other security features to keep users safe.

what not to do mistakes

According to the information given by WhatsApp, users should not spread this fake news. Harassment by sending messages to anyone without permission, using pornography and supporting deceptive things can result in account termination.

Eating was banned even during February

Significantly, in February, WhatsApp banned 14.26 lakh Indian accounts to prevent and detect violations based on complaints. In this, between February 1 and February 28, reports of 335 complaints were received and action was taken on 21 accounts.