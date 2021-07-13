WhatsApp Business 2.21.13.28 APK for Android – Download



WhatsApp Business enables the users to have a business presence over Whatsapp. It is meant to help SMEs across the world. Communicate more efficiently with your customers to help expand your business. Add different personal and business numbers on WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business over the same mobile phone.

WhatsApp Business was designed specifically with companies in mind. It was designed from bottom to top to offer a unique service for customers. Provide modern companies with a way to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

Features:

A few of the features are as follows.

Create a Business Profile for the business to let the customers search the valuable business info such as location, website, and contact information.

Create responsive messages for their customers such as creating an Away Message when the user is not available.

Users can also use the WhatsApp Business with either a landline or a fixed number. Their customers will be able to message them on the same number. For the verification process, the user needs to select the “Call ME” option which will give them a code over the phone call.

With the WhatsApp Web feature, users can respond to their customers quickly and efficiently from their computer browser.

Whatsapp Business was the need of the hour due to Whatsapp’s popularity and global reach. Due to vast internet reach, businesses had a huge reach to contact consumers easily across the globe without paying any extra charges. Customers today don’t want to call or email a business – they want to send a message. And since customers are on WhatsApp Messenger, businesses need to be too.

Business Profiles

The business profiles on WhatsApp-Business are designed to provide your customers with all the extra information. It includes the address or location of your company so that people can get to your store or office on Google maps. You can also include your business category, your email address, and a quick description of what your business does. The app provides a space for opening hours too. For more information visit the official website.

Messaging Tools

Greeting message: Instant greetings show your customers that you value them, and provide them with useful information, like a phone number they can call if they need a response fast.

Instant greetings show your customers that you value them, and provide them with useful information, like a phone number they can call if they need a response fast. Away: An automated reply designed to let your customers know that you’re not available immediately, but you’ll be in touch soon.

An automated reply designed to let your customers know that you’re not available immediately, but you’ll be in touch soon. Quick reply: An instant quick response like “I’ll look into that for you,” so you can send common messages with a single tap.

If you own a business or handle customers online then Whatsapp Business will enable you to handle customers more carefully. Some apps like WhatsApp Business are Facebook Pages Manager, Upwork, PayPal, Skype for Business, and Slack. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website.