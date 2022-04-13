WhatsApp business account users will now be able to share profile link new interface will be available soon

WhatsApp is developing a new interface for its business users, which is going to bring great relief to the users. With the help of this, now people using business account are going to get big relief. Once this interface is developed, users will be able to easily share profile links with customers directly from the app.

This change has appeared in the new WhatsApp for Android beta version, it can be made available for iOS soon. At present, both WhatsApp Business users and regular users can share profiles through QR codes. However, the link can also be created manually.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has given information about the new interface for Android beta version 2.22.9.8. The website has also shared some screenshots to suggest changes that are yet to be made public.

You can chat without saving the number

As per the information found in the screenshot, the existing QR code button has been changed to a new share icon. After tabbing on it, your profile will be open. After this you will be able to copy its short link and it can be shared with anyone. Can be done using short link, it does not require any number to save the number in the phone.

Can be used for Business account only

Along with giving the ability to copy the profile link, the Share Profile section also provides a Share Link option to allow users to share the link from the profile. The report states that it will be available only for WhatsApp Business accounts. Other users will not be able to use it.

ETA feature rolling out

At the same time, another report by WABetaInfo suggests that the messaging app is also rolling out the ETA feature. Under which now customers will be able to share files up to 2 GB. Along with this, they will also be able to know in how much time they will be able to share and download the file.