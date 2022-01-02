WhatsApp closed more than 17.5 lakh Indian accounts in November 2021, know in which situations the company takes this action?

Social media company WhatsApp has informed in its compliance report released on January 1, 2022, that it has closed more than 17.5 lakh Indian accounts in November 2021, while it received 602 complaints during this period. In its latest report, the messaging app said that 17,59,000 Indian accounts on WhatsApp have been closed during this period. According to the report, Indian accounts have been identified with the +91 phone code number.

Giving information about this, a WhatsApp spokesperson said that as per the IT Rules 2021, we have published our sixth monthly report for the month of November. This user-safety report includes details of user complaints and related actions taken by WhatsApp as well as actions taken by WhatsApp itself. The Facebook-owned company had earlier said that more than 95 percent of the restrictions were due to misuse of automatic or bulk messaging (spam).

When is your account deactivated

Here the deactivation of WhatsApp means that your WhatsApp account is not active for a long time. That is, if you have a WhatsApp account and you are not using it for a long time due to lack of internet or your account is blocked for a long time, which you have not logged in, then in these circumstances your account can be deactivated. However, even after deactivation, the data remains in the device until WhatsApp is deleted from the account.

when is whatsapp account deleted

WhatsApp account can be deleted by the instant messaging platform after a long period of inactivity. There are two different types of time limits on inactivity on the platform from which an account can be permanently deleted. Permanent deletion will also erase all data on WhatsApp’s servers. However, if the user has a back-up locally, they can re-register the same number and retrieve the history.

Account gets closed after 120 days

If your account has been deactivated and has not been activated for a long time. In such a situation, the messaging app may close your account for security reasons. For this the company takes 120 days. However, according to WhatsApp, if an account is not used for 45 days and then a new one is activated on another mobile device, WhatsApp will then delete the old account data associated with the phone number and run the account with the new data. will allow.