WhatsApp fined Rs 1947 crore, company fined Rs 1947 crore for keeping users in the dark

Highlights Penalty for instant messaging platform WhatsApp

Violation of EU data privacy regulations

A fine of about Rs 1947 crore was imposed

New Delhi. WhatsApp, owned by social media website Facebook, has once again come under the spotlight. The company has been fined $ 225 million or about Rs 1947 crore. WhatsApp is said to have violated EU data privacy rules. The company has been fined for not complying with data privacy rules.



In this new way, hackers are stealing all your money, be careful, otherwise you will regret it, learn how to avoid it

The Ireland Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Thursday announced its decision on the matter, which was 89 pages long. In it, he said that WhatsApp has deceived EU users and used their data. Users have a right to know how their data is used. But WhatsApp users were kept in the dark and the company continued to use their personal data. The company should explain how it uses user data.

According to a report, WhatsApp was asked to update its privacy policy. It should state how and why user data is being used. Users need to know where their data is being used. It has been brought into compliance with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It ensures or controls how user data is collected by tech companies.

Everything will be clear! The 200MP camera sensor will blow your senses, learn about this new technology from Samsung

WhatsApp will appeal:

A WhatsApp spokesman said the company would appeal against the fines imposed on them. The company takes full care of users’ data and their privacy. It is constantly working to secure users’ data and accounts. The fines imposed on the company are wrong and they are unhappy.