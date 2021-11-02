WhatsApp has added three new features on the web version, know – will users be able to do anything? Social Messaging App WhatsApp Web gets three new features – WhatsApp has added three new features on the web version, know – will users be able to do anything?

WhatsApp has now added a media editor feature to the web version of the platform. If one wanted to edit an image/photo, till now it was only possible on the mobile version of the app.

Social messaging app WhatsApp has added three new features to the web version of its platform. The company has announced that users can now edit photos and preview links on the web version as well. Not only this, the company is also adding a new sticker suggestion feature.

With the new features added, users will get sticker suggestions as they type a message, which will allow them to find the right sticker for their conversation. People who use stickers during conversations normally have to go through multiple tabs to find the right sticker, which disrupts the chat flow. Sometimes some people are not able to find stickers easily. The new update will solve this problem.

“We built this feature with privacy in mind, so rest assured that WhatsApp can’t see your searches and your personal messages are always protected by end-to-end encryption,” the company said.

WhatsApp has now added a media editor feature to the web version of the platform. If one wanted to edit an image/photo, till now it was only possible on the mobile version of the app. WhatsApp is now changing this and has also added a media editor option in the web version. That is, now anyone will be able to edit the image even on their computer.

The company has also improved how people can view previews of links. Now anyone will be able to see the full preview of the link while sending it through WhatsApp web. People who get the link will get more context about what has been sent and what they are about to see or read on the web version of the messaging app.

Company banned 93 lakh accounts: According to the compliance report released on Monday (November 1), WhatsApp banned 22 lakh 9 thousand Indian accounts in the month of September. The company said in its monthly compliance report that it received a total of 560 complaints from September 1 to September 31, of which 121 were account support, 309 ban appeals, 49 other support, 49 product support and 32 safety. WhatsApp also said that it has also auctioned 51 Indian accounts in September.

According to WhatsApp it has banned over 22 lakh Indian accounts using the above abuse detection approach, including actions taken due to negative feedback received through the “Report” feature from WhatsApp users.

The new IT rules – which came into force on May 26 – require large digital platforms (with over 5 million users) to publish compliance reports every month, detailing complaints received and action taken. Is. The first monthly compliance report under the new IT rules was published by WhatsApp on July 15. Since then Whatsapp has banned over 93 lakh Indian accounts.