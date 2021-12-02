WhatsApp has banned more than 20 lakh Indian accounts, is your account there?

The messaging app has banned over two million Indian accounts in October. While in October, the messaging platform had received 500 complaint reports. Only after that WhatsApp has banned this type of account.

In the compliance report released on Monday, WhatsApp said that 2,069,000 Indian accounts were banned on WhatsApp during the said period. It has been said in this report that these numbers started with +91 phone number.

“WhatsApp has played a role in preventing abuse among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. WhatsApp said that over the years, Artificial Intelligence and other cutting edge technology, data scientists and experts and processes have been used to keep users safe on this platform.

‘Misusing eight lakh accounts every month’

Earlier, the Facebook-owned company said that more than 95 percent of the restrictions are due to unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging (spam). The global average number of accounts used by WhatsApp to prevent abuse on its platform is around 8 million per month. Similarly, over 2.2 million Indian accounts were banned while 560 complaint reports were received by the messaging platform in the month of September.

Report released for the fifth time

As per the messaging app, as per the IT Rules 2021, the platform has published its fifth monthly report for the month of October. According to the information, information about the related complaint has been given in this report.