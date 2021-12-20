WhatsApp help to money sent to the bank account learn the simple way

WhatsApp also works like other UPI payment app Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm. In which you have to link WhatsApp with your bank account. By setting the PIN, you can get the benefit of instant payment.

WhatsApp is no longer just a messenger for sending text and video messages. Through this, you can also transfer money from one account to another like UPI. Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has started this service in 2021. Which gives payment option like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm. If you haven’t transferred money to anyone through WhatsApp yet. So here you can learn to send and receive money easily. Let’s know about it…..

How to set up WhatsApp Payments

, Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone – Android or iOS.

, Go to the Settings menu.

, Scroll down and tap on Payment option.

, Add bank account details by selecting the bank from the list.

, Bank account details have been added successfully.

how to send money through whatsapp

, Once your bank account is linked, you can send or receive money using WhatsApp.

, To send money, open Contacts

, Go to Payment Options

, Choose your bank account

, Enter amount followed by UPI PIN

, Your transaction has now completed successfully.

How to get money using WhatsApp – You need to first make sure that your WhatsApp Payments is set up and the bank account is linked. To do this, follow the steps given below.

, Open WhatsApp App

, go to setting menu

, Go to payment option

, Select Bank Name

, Add your bank account.