WhatsApp introduces ‘Fast Playback’ feature for voice messages on Android, iOS, web and desktop app- Technology News, Gadgetclock

WhatsApp has rolled out an replace to its voice messaging feature referred to as Quick Playback. The feature provides the choice to hearken to voice notes at variable speeds – 1x, 1.5x, and even 2x velocity. WhatsApp has enabled this feature on Android, iOS-based gadgets, and WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

Play voice messages 1x, 1.5x and even 2x sooner. Your selection. Now out there on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/UW9vRs5py5 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 3, 2021

Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly additionally working on permitting customers to edit a voice message inside the app.

Presently, WhatsApp permits solely two choices on the subject of voice notes, you’ll be able to both document and ship it, or bin it altogether. You can even solely hearken to your voice observe after getting already despatched it.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp reportedly creating a feature to allow customers to overview voice messages earlier than sending them. This has been noticed by WABetaInfo in a latest beta.

A cease button will reportedly be launched on WhatsApp to permit customers to hearken to their voice messages earlier than sending them throughout. At the moment, they see a cancel button that utterly deletes a voice message. Introducing a cease button will not delete the voice message when tapped, as an alternative it’ll assist customers to overview it earlier than sending. Each time customers press the cease button, they’re going to get a separate button to play the voice message just like after they had in the event that they shared it.

Customers can use this feature to overview their messages or to stop them from sending in case the content material lack one thing or is wrongly curated or so. This fashion, they will proceed recording their messages or may even begin once more. To document the message once more, customers can press the delete button and begin recording it once more. Quite the opposite, whereas reviewing, in the event that they really feel the message is true, they will click on on the ship button to share it with the recipient/s.

Final week, Fb CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart confirmed three new WhatsApp options to be launched to the app quickly. The corporate is planning to roll out a brand new ‘View As soon as’ feature which can be sure that the chosen content material disappears after a consumer has seen it as soon as. One other feature to be launched is named multi-device assist which can permit customers to make use of their WhatsApp accounts on a number of gadgets even with out an energetic web connection on the primary system. Lastly, a disappearing mode might be launched to make sure that all chats disappear when this feature is activated.

WhatsApp has not but specified any date for these updates to be launched.