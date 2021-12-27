WhatsApp is going to bring a new feature, you will be able to find restaurants-stores nearby through the app, you will be able to find Meta owned Mobile App WhatsApp Messenger new feature may help you find Restaurants & Stores You will be able to find restaurant-stores

WhatsApp users can get a new feature in the coming time. Under this, it will help them to easily find businesses near them. A report by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks the upcoming features of the messaging platform, said that WhatsApp may get a new section called “Businesses Nearby”. As the name suggests, users will be able to see restaurants, stores, grocery stores and other places in a separate section through this.

However, at the moment it is not clear whether users will be able to order directly from WhatsApp or will only be able to see contact details, location and other such information. The media report further said that this feature has been seen in the WhatsApp beta for Android, but is likely to come to the iPhone as well. Work on this feature is currently underway and no definite date has been revealed for its rollout.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp business accounts are getting a new shortcut to quickly reply to messages. WhatsApp, available for both iOS and Android beta users, has added a new shortcut to the chat share action menu. The new option can be viewed along with Camera, Photo and Video Library, Catalog, and other options. This will allow WhatsApp Business Beta users to quickly reply to messages when a user taps on the ‘+’ sign for iPhone and the attachment sign for Android.

Quick reply feature is already available for WhatsApp Business account. It can be activated by pressing ‘/’ on the keyboard. They can then select a message from the list to send to the customer.

Let us tell you that WhatsApp has recently enabled a new feature for the safety of its users, under which the facility to prevent unknown contacts from seeing your last seen and online status (if you have never chatted with them). gives. The new feature also eliminates the ability of certain apps on the App Store and Google Play Store to check selected contacts’ last seen or online status on WhatsApp.