WhatsApp is rolling out a new subscription feature and you will have to pay to send messages

The world’s popular messaging app WhatsApp had recently informed about the rollout of many features. Under which, up to 2 GB of file sending, connecting up to 32 people through WhatsApp voice call and group related facilities were included. WhatsApp recently got its multi-device support feature that allows users to connect up to four devices at a time.

Link will be in 10 devices

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging app is rolling out a new subscription feature to give users some other conveniences. Under this, WhatsApp users can link up to 10 devices. Under this, more and more people will be able to chat simultaneously. Along with this, even if you do not have a smartphone, your WhatsApp can be linked in 10 devices. WhatsApp is preparing these features for business accounts.

Paid service may start soon

According to the report, it is being started for Kewli Business Account. Under which, along with connecting 10 devices, people will have to pay money to send messages. However, it has not been clarified about how much will be charged. At the same time, it is also being told that there is doubt about being a paid service for WhatsApp business account. It can be started soon.

Text can be done without saving numbers

Facebook says it is working on new tools to help businesses interact with Instagram and WhatsApp users. Apart from this, according to a recent report, WhatsApp is working on allowing users to text numbers that are not saved on their smartphones. WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.8.11 showed that the company is working on a solution for this.