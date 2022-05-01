WhatsApp is rolling out three new features status updates and group polls will change the way of chatting

The messaging app keeps on coming up with many new features to give users a better chat experience. WhatsApp is rolling out three such new features. One of these is the status feature update, after the launch of which you will now be able to see the status of other users while chatting.

The messaging app tracker has given information about the three new rollout features. This includes WhatsApp status updates, group polls and quick reaction features. It will be rolled out with an update soon. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the ability to view status updates within the chat list in a future update of the app. It is very similar to Instagram where it is possible to view status updates within the chat list itself.

What will change with the status update

WABetaInfo said that if a user updates the status, then the status will be visible in the chat list or while chatting with him and also while searching the message. During the chat with the users, their status can also be seen by clicking on the profile picture given in the top left side.

What will be the benefits of group polls for users

At the same time, another update has come on the group poll. After you send the poll, you and others can vote for the option you chose and other users involved will be able to see the vote. This feature has not been given yet, but according to the report of WABetaInfo, it can be rolled out for users soon. Please note that the process of sending group polls is secure due to end-to-end encryption.

quick reaction feature

WhatsApp is also working on Quick Reaction. This is a way to send emoji instantly while watching status update on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is planning to add 8 new emoji to be used as reactions. These include smiling face with heart eyes, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, folded hands, clapping, party popper and hundred points.