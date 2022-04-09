WhatsApp is testing to set a limit of new feature Now forward messages will not be able to share in more than one group

WhatsApp is preparing a new feature against spreading fake messages. Since the introduction of this feature, any shared message cannot be forwarded to more than one group. The messaging app introduced the forward message limit feature in Brazil last year. Now there are plans to bring it to other countries.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, this feature is currently being tested for iPhone users or WhatsApp beta version. However, this feature is available in WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.7.0.76 and is expected to be available for Android users soon. Since the introduction of this feature, you will not be able to share any forward message in more than one group.

Why is WhatsApp bringing this feature

At the same time, when you chat or want to share something written by yourself, then you will be able to forward the message to more than 5 groups simultaneously as before. It is often seen on WhatsApp that fake messages spread rapidly, on which people easily believe. In such a situation, WhatsApp is bringing this feature against these wrong messages.

Messaging app will prompt

After this feature is updated on your iPhone, when you try to share a message to more than one group, it will prompt you that “Forwarded messages can only be sent in one group chat”.

Let us tell you that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a spread of misinformation related to the coronavirus and misinformation related to the vaccine on WhatsApp. That’s why the messaging app introduced some features related to forwarded messages to combat the spread of misinformation.