WhatsApp Key Chat Backup: WhatsApp Chat Backup will be locked and the user will have the key, this new feature is amazing – how the new WhatsApp feature company gives users the key to their accounts and how important it is

New Delhi. Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new service to protect the privacy of users’ private chats. WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has announced that WhatsApp chat backups will now be end-to-end encrypted (E2E). This is a major improvement in the security and privacy of WhatsApp chats because backups in Google Drive or iCloud were encrypted and could be hacked by third-party snooping. So let’s learn about this.



Learn about new features of WhatsApp:

WhatsApp chats are always E2E encrypted. This means that only those who send and receive messages can read them. However, you don’t encrypt automatically backed up chats on Google Drive or Apple iCloud. Therefore, any third party can spy on these backup files to read your messages. But now WhatsApp is changing that and is now expanding encryption for chat backups.

How is WhatsApp securing chat backups on Google Drive and Apple iCloud?

WhatsApp has revealed in its official blog post that WhatsApp has created a new mechanism for encryption key storage to enable E2E backup. It works with both iOS and Android. By enabling E2E backup, the backup will be encrypted with a unique, randomly generated key. People can choose to protect the key either manually or with a user password. When a password is selected, it is stored in a key backup key vault based on a component called the Hardware Security Module (HSM).

How to access Encrypted WhatsApp Chat Backup:

According to WhatsApp, when an account user wants to access his backup, he can access his encryption key with Vault. From the HSM-based backup key vault, users can retrieve their encryption key using their personal password and decrypt their backup.

What is an HSM key and how secure is it:

WhatsApp claims that the HSM-based backup key will work to implement Vault password verification efforts. Also, after a limited number of failed attempts to access it, the key will be permanently closed. WhatsApp will only know that HSM has a key. The company itself will not know what this key is.

How secure is Chat Backup?

Chat backups can be encrypted end-to-end using 64-digit encryption keys. Backups can also be password protected. In this case the encryption key is saved in the HSM based backup key vault.

