WhatsApp launches new feature, archive chats even after new messages

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature (WhatsApp launches new feature). With this feature, users can archive any chat even after new messages have arrived.

New Delhi. WhatsApp (WhatsApp launches new feature) is currently the most popular chatting app. It has about 250 million users worldwide. In such a situation, WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features to its users from time to time. With this, users get a better experience on WhatsApp and their interest also increases. Now a new feature has been added to the list of WhatsApp features. With the help of this feature, we can archive any chat even after the arrival of a new message. While launching this feature, WhatsApp has given this information on its Twitter account.

With the help of this feature of WhatsApp, the user will get more and better control over his message inbox. Also, it will be easier to keep the chat folder more organized.

What is the new archive chat feature of WhatsApp

With the help of this new feature of WhatsApp, we can archive any chat. In such a situation, even if any new messages come, they will not appear in the chat folder. Those messages will go directly to the archive folder. New messages will not appear in the main chat folder until users un-archive that chat.

Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

How to turn on the archive chat feature of WhatsApp

Archiving an individual or group chat

First click on Chats tab.

Now tap and hold on the chat you want to archive.

Now the Archive sign will appear on the top. Click on it.

Now those chats will be archived.

archive all chats

To turn on this feature, first click on the Chat tab on WhatsApp.

After that click on More options.

Now click on Settings.

Go to Settings and click on Chat History.

After that click on Archive all chats there, this will archive the chats.

Un-archive a chat

First click on Chats.

Now click on Archived.

Then tap on the chat you want to un-archive.

Now click on Unarchive at the top. Chats will be un-archived.

Reason for launching new feature

WhatsApp has given the reason for launching this feature in its statement. According to WhatsApp, with the help of this feature, the privacy of the user will remain.