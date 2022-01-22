WhatsApp may soon let you transfer your chats from Android to iOS



WhatsApp is likely to be engaged on a characteristic that lets you migrate your chat historical past from Android to iOS, as reported by WABetaInfo through (Android Central).

The characteristic was first noticed within the newest WhatsApp beta model 22.2.74 for iOS, and seems to corroborate WABetaInfo’s earlier discovery in beta model 2.21.20.11 for Android. Each updates level in the direction of a characteristic that may let you transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS utilizing the Transfer to iOS app.

Picture by WaBetaInfo

WABetaInfo additionally shared a few screenshots that present what the characteristic may appear to be. Judging by the photographs, it seems WhatsApp will ask for permission earlier than beginning the transfer course of, and can then instruct you to maintain the app open and your cellphone unlocked because it migrates your chats.

WhatsApp first began letting customers migrate their chat histories from iOS to Samsung telephones in September, and later prolonged the characteristic to help chat transfers from iOS to Google Pixels and different Android 12 gadgets. Letting customers transfer their chats from Android to iOS would shut an apparent loop, but it surely stays unclear which gadgets will help the rumored characteristic, in addition to when (or if) it’s going to begin rolling out.