WhatsApp Messenger 2.21.14.6 APK for Android – Download



WhatsApp is a popular cross-platform text messaging app that lets you text and talks using only a data plan. The most popular messenger in the world. WhatsApp is arguably the best chat app. Key components of WhatsApp include Video and Voice Calls. This means that you will be able to call people in your contact list who are using this app without any charges.

The best thing about what makes it so big is its Enormous global user base. It eliminates the need for a texting plan. Encrypted messaging which is secure enables you to have a secure chat or group chat. Group messaging and its pro tools enable you to engage with a large number of people easily. Voice calling. Supports media attachments.

Note: People you want to communicate with must have this app installed and a working internet connection.

You can create a group and can add as many people as you want. Media shared in the group will be visible to all the group members. Another interesting functionality is that it has a built-in image compressor with which your image will be automatically compressed to make sharing the image easier. You may also join groups created by other people if invited to join.

Privacy Control with Whatsapp

WhatsApp added some latest privacy settings such as the fingerprint lock for its android app. This security is only enabled on devices with sensors and running android version 6.0 or above. To set up this go to Account > Privacy and scroll down. At the bottom, you will find an option to lock. Once enabled you can set the timer to prompt the lock. Users can still answer calls without unlocking and can enable or disable preview sender and message text inside the message notification bar. All this and more information you can find on WhatsApp privacy.

The other important updates include controls such as who can add you to the groups. Instead of allowing everyone to add you to a group you can set it to “My Contacts” or exclude certain contacts from adding you. This saying if you have excluded someone they can still send you a private invite to a group that you can accept or decline.

Finally, the call waiting feature for WhatsApp is here. This will enable users to see who is calling them even when on a call. Same as your standard phone call users can accept or reject an incoming call while on another call.

Themes and More Settings

Those who chat with WhatsApp for android late into the night get excited. We say this because the latest WhatsApp dark mode is here to soothe your vision while you chat with your loved ones. Although WhatsApp was late to bring in this mode compared to other apps, it’s here and below are the steps to enable it.

Head to settings, More Options > Settings > Chats > Theme

Once in the themes menu, you can select the theme you prefer.

WhatsApp Web and Desktop services:

While chatting on the go is a blessing with Whatsapp messenger you can still enhance the experience via the desktop or laptop sign-in. It’s called WhatsApp web. Just pop a window on your Computer browser and scan the QR code. You will instantly log in to the WhatsApp desktop with all your data and chats available on your computer screen.

This will enable you to stay on top of your chats while you work on your office chores.

Business Version

WhatsApp Inc. has been very innovative with its future updates in order to keep the messenger rolling. 4G internet has increased new horizons the world over and the WhatsApp team capitalized from it by giving us the WhatsApp Business which enables SME and E-commerce business types to flourish and keep hands-on with their client base.

Some of the features of the WhatsApp business.

It allows you to create a business profile with helpful information for the customers. Such as field description and contact details.

You can keep a tab on your clients with business labels and highlight interested customers.

Quick replies enable you to engage with customers easily. Automated messages will take care of your clients even when you are away.

Statistics can be termed as one of the most important features. It will enable you to see client ratios and stats. Which in turn enables a business to create a proper strategy.

WhatsApp also offers enterprise solutions for bigger corporations but that packed option will cost an annual subscription.

Popularity:

So all in all WhatsApp is the most widely used chatting app across the globe with almost 1.5 billion active users with new entrants on daily basis. This chat service can be termed as more safe compared to your standard text messages. This is because of end-to-end encryption. One more feature that is in development is WhatsApp payment. It was planned and is in the beta testing phase. This may become a game-changer for the global cash-free economy once it takes a proper way.

Whatsapp is Feature Packed

Keeping in view of the good call quality, and almost every required feature such as quick reply and forward options which save us some taps, we can say that WhatsApp is an all-in-one modern communication tool.

The features that Whatsapp offers are unbeatable. This makes this app easy to use and popular across the world. Enabling people to chat globally and share their experiences with family and customers for SMEs has made Whatsapp a solid platform for communication. Unlike previous chat apps that lacked flexibility and didn’t adapt to consumer demand, Whatsapp has been updating and adapting itself due to which it’s loved and popular amongst the masses. We can say this with a 100% guarantee that if you are reading this article then you must have used or come across WhatsApp messenger before as well.