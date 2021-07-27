Whatsapp New Feature Allows To Send High Quality Image To Friends – A new feature in WhatsApp, now users will be able to set the quality of the image

With the help of this new feature, users will be able to send good quality photos. Actually, this feature is being demanded for a long time. Recently there was information that (WhatsApp update) WhatsApp is also bringing a feature to increase the quality of the video.

WhatsApp’s feature tracking website WABetaInfo has informed that the beta version of the instant messaging app v2.21.14.16 Android has seen three image quality options, which are Auto, Best Quality and Data Saver. We can see this image quality feature in the data menu present inside the settings of WhatsApp.

Also read: 5 big news of the week with one click

Let us tell you that if you choose the option of Auto out of these three options, then WhatsApp will see in which quality the photo has to be sent based on the internet data speed and algorithm. And if you select the option of Best quality, then the photo will go to the same best quality as it is already there. Not only this, if you choose the option of data saver, the quality of the photos of the users will drop, so that maximum data can be saved.

However, this feature is currently in the testing stage and after all the stages are completed, it will be released from beta version to stable version. However, the launch date of this feature has not been announced yet.

Even before this, WhatsApp has talked about bringing more types of updates for the convenience of its users. From which users can add to the group video call or voice call even after starting it without calling each other, and in this you see the rest of the people in the video call screen the same way as anyone else sees on aap.

Also read:-Government will open clinic in UP

Also, let us know that WhatsApp is going to start WhatsApp Payments in India soon. There are constant changes in the app, for which you should keep updating WhatsApp continuously. For WhatsApp Updates you can go to Google Play Store. In this app you can also create WhatsApp Groups in which you can add people to the group according to your choice.