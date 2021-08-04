whatsapp new feature view once will delete photo video once it is open how to use

whatsapp new features view once: A new feature has been released in the instant messaging app WhatsApp, with the help of which users can maintain their privacy and the necessary photos will be automatically deleted after viewing once. This feature will work automatically.

WhatsApp has released an update to the new feature, which is named ‘View Once’. It works just like Instagram’s expiring media feature. With the help of this feature, whenever the user sends a photo or video to someone, after the receiver sees it once, when he leaves the chat, the sent photo or video will be automatically deleted.

Whatsapp one time view

To use WhatsApp ‘View Once’ feature, open any one of the chats. After this select any one photo and video in that chat. After this, after selecting, 1 will appear in the chat box at the bottom, after clicking on which you will get information about this feature on the screen and after that click on the option of send. This will send the photo or video. The photo or video will be automatically deleted once the receiver has viewed it.

However, if any user is not seeing this feature, then he should go to Google Playstore and update it. With the help of this feature, the privacy of the users will be maintained and the photo or video sent by him will not only be automatically deleted, but it will not be saved in anyone’s media files. This will keep your privacy. For your information, let us tell you that this feature did not work while forwarding the message. When a new photo or media was selected and sent from the files, only then the option of ‘View Once’ appeared.

The photos and videos present in the smartphone are such that we have to send it to someone but we wish that he could not save it and after seeing it once they get deleted automatically. In such a situation, this ‘View Once’ feature of instant messaging app WhatsApp can prove to be very useful.

WhatsApp-owned company Facebook said that after sending a video or photo by the sender, if the user does not open the chat for 14 days, then that photo or video will be automatically deleted.





