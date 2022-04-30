WhatsApp new feature will give competition to Google Pay and Paytm you will get big cashback on payment

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new feature cashback offer, under which users who pay with WhatsApp Pay will be given rewards and cashback. The goal of the messaging app is to connect as many users as possible. With the arrival of this new feature of WhatsApp, online payment apps Google Pay, Phonepe, BHIM UPI and Paytm can get a tough competition. Because like Google Pay, WhatsApp has also adopted the method of payment to add users.

On the rollout of this new feature, WhatsApp Pay will give three times cashback to the users. That is, users will get Rs 11 as cashback at a time, which will be given three times. However, there is no limit to pay from the minimum balance. But three different users will have to pay. At the same time, along with cashback, you can also get rewards.

Which users will get cashback

The criteria for getting the cashback has been set by the messaging app. If promotional banner is showing inside your app then you are eligible to get cashback, apart from this you can also collect cashback if reward icon is also showing. But the condition is that he should be a WhatsApp user for at least 30 days. This cashback offer is not being given for those with WhatsApp Business account. Apart from this, whoever you are sending the money to should be a registered user on WhatsApp Pay.

How to get cashback

First set up on WhatsApp Pay. To set up WhatsApp Pay, users just have to update their app and open any chat, now can click on the Rs symbol that appears at the bottom next to the attachment icon. This will take the users to the WhatsApp Pay page.

After this, users will have to click on Accept and Continue. Then select the bank in which you have an account from the list. Please note that the registered number should be your WhatsApp number. Now follow the instructions to set up a UPI based WhatsApp Pay account.

can send invite

To transact with anyone on WhatsApp Pay, they must also be on the platform. Once your WhatsApp Pay is set up, you can send an invite to use the platform by going to any contact’s chat box. You can then send money to the person who has registered on WhatsApp.

Check eligibility and then send thrice

WhatsApp has not yet made cashback available for everyone. Even those who get the cashback banner can send money to a friend or their contact for a limited period of time. A cashback of Rs 11 is given on a single transaction, while sending to three different users will get a cashback of Rs 33.

Who is not being given this offer