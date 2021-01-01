Whatsapp new features 2021 Archived Chats thread – New feature in WhatsApp, private chat is hidden and easy, try it fast

Whatsapp new features 2021: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has been continuously adding new features to its platform. This time too the company has done something similar, but the new update can prove to be very useful for those people who used to take help of other apps to hide their personal or private chats.

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of Archived Chats Settings. This feature will not allow users to reveal a new message in an archived message thread only after it is visible to others. Actually, under the old features, when users used to archive their chats and after that a message came on that chat, it would get unarchived and it would appear on the chat.

The instant messaging app has said in an official statement that not everything needs to be always front and center. It wants to ensure that privacy and security are maintained on WhatsApp. With this, keep talking to those people who are special to you.

For information, let us tell you that with the help of archive chats in WhatsApp, users used to keep their personal chats hidden from the eyes of others, but if a new message came on that chat, then that chat started appearing at the top of WhatsApp. So that anyone could read the private chat. But now it will not happen. Now when a new message arrives, only archive will appear at the top, click on it, you can check whose message it is. To archive a chat, briefly click and hold on it. After this, click on the icon of the archive that appears near the three dots.

WhatsApp has been testing the archive chat feature for the past few years. In the year 2019, this feature was seen in the beta version, which was later withdrawn. After this, this feature appeared again last year and now this year it has been rolled out in the stable version for all users.

Many third party apps claim to provide app hide feature on the internet, but most of the apps do not provide such feature and these are third party apps. Do not download third party apps from any unknown source, as it can prove to be dangerous for the phone and the users.





