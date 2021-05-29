WhatsApp now won’t limit functionality if you don’t accept its new privacy policy



Earlier this month, Fb-owned WhatsApp mentioned that customers would lose functionality over time if they didn’t accept its new privacy policy by Might fifteenth. In a reversal, Fb now says that plan has modified, and customers who don’t accept the up to date policy really won’t see restricted functionality (through TNW).

“Given current discussions with numerous authorities and privacy consultants, we wish to clarify that we’ll not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for individuals who haven’t but accepted the replace,” a WhatsApp spokesperson mentioned in an announcement to GadgetClock. WhatsApp tells GadgetClock that that is the plan shifting ahead indefinitely.

The new policy has been a supply of controversy for months

The rollout of the policy has been a complicated mess, and raised issues that WhatsApp would start sharing extra of customers’ private information with Fb. (Some WhatsApp person information, reminiscent of customers’ cellphone numbers, is already shared with Fb, a policy that went into place in 2016.) WhatsApp has confused this isn’t the case, although — the policy replace is concerning messages despatched to companies through WhatsApp, which can be saved on Fb’s servers.

Nearly all of customers who’ve seen the new policy have accepted, the corporate says in a assist article. This text additionally notes that you’ll get reminded concerning the new policy if you haven’t accepted it, and that’s nonetheless the case now, WhatsApp mentioned in its assertion.

“We’ll proceed to remind customers infrequently and allow them to accept the replace, together with after they select to make use of related non-compulsory options like speaking with a enterprise that’s receiving assist from Fb,” WhatsApp mentioned. “We hope this strategy reinforces the selection that each one customers have whether or not or not they wish to work together with a enterprise.”