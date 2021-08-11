WhatsApp rolls out new feature photo editing tools for web how to use it

New features are always coming on WhatsApp and in this episode the company has now released another latest feature. This new feature has been released for the web version and under this features the photo can be edited and stickers and text can also be written on it.

With the help of WhatsApp on a laptop or computer, the photo can be edited before sending it. However, now this feature has reached some users and soon it will reach all users. Let us tell you that this feature was seen in the beta version till a few days ago.

Benefits of new features of WhatsApp

After the new update in the web version of the instant messaging app WhatsApp, users will get the option to edit photos, crop and apply stickers etc. That is, before sending any photo, users will be able to crop it and write text if needed. Let us tell you that this feature is similar to the crop feature present in the mobile app of WhatsApp.

Talking about the difference between the editing tools of WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp app, users can also use emoji in the web version, but it is not possible to do so in the mobile app.

How to edit photo in whatsapp web

To use the photo editing tools in WhatsApp Web, just like in the WhatsApp app, first select a photo. After this, the option of editing tools will appear in it. After that, you can use the tools you want to use by clicking on it.

Let us tell you that WhatsApp had released a new feature a few days ago, which is named View Ones. With the help of this, once the photo or video is viewed by the receiver, it will be automatically deleted. This will keep your privacy intact.





