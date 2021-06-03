WhatsApp says accounts will soon be usable across up to four devices



WhatsApp has confirmed that its long-rumored multi-device help will be coming into public beta within the coming months, permitting customers to entry their accounts from up to four linked devices. New “view as soon as” and “disappearing mode” options had been additionally formally introduced. The information got here in an interview between WABetaInfo and Fb CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart.

Cathcart stopped wanting confirming stories that WhatsApp has an iPad app in growth, however mentioned that multi-device help will make WhatsApp on iPad a risk.

In addition to multi-device help, Zuckerberg additionally confirmed that WhatsApp is including a brand new “view as soon as” characteristic, which will permit customers to ship content material that disappears after it’s been seen. The service can be increasing its disappearing messages characteristic, which at present permits messages to be deleted after a set time period. Sooner or later, a brand new “disappearing mode” will allow you to activate disappearing messages across all chat threads.

“It’s been an enormous technical problem”

Fb’s CEO confirmed that the multi-device characteristic will not compromise the end-to-end encryption that WhatsApp provides for messages despatched between people. “It’ll nonetheless be end-to-end encrypted,” Zuckerberg wrote. “It’s been an enormous technical problem to get all of your messages and content material to sync correctly across devices even when your telephone battery dies, however we’ve solved this and we’re wanting ahead to getting it out soon!”

WhatsApp didn’t verify when the “view as soon as” and “disappearing mode” options are anticipated to launch, however Cathcart mentioned that multi-device help will be coming into public beta “within the subsequent month or two.”

Alongside multi-device help, WABetaInfo has additionally reported that WhatsApp is engaged on a brand new password-protected encrypted chat backups characteristic which may lastly permit customers to switch their chat histories between iOS and Android devices. WABetaInfo has beforehand found quite a few options earlier than their official launch, together with including contacts by way of QR codes and WhatsApp’s disappearing messages characteristic.