WhatsApp tips: How to mute mention notifications

WhatsApp suggestions: How to mute mention notifications



WhatsApp is among the hottest messaging purposes utilized by tens of millions of individuals throughout the entire world. Nevertheless, the app permits you to mute particular person chat or group notifications ceaselessly on its platform however that possibility is just not helpful if you end up talked about by somebody in a gaggle chat.

You’ll nonetheless obtain notifications if a consumer within the group replies to certainly one of your beforehand despatched messages or mentions you within the thread. Now, if you need to mute the mention notifications there exists a workaround. You possibly can mute notifications of the messages that mention you or are in response to your present message in a gaggle.

Remember the fact that you may mute notifications for each Android and iOS. It additionally works on the desktop model of the app and WhatsApp Internet.

How to mute notifications on WhatsApp

Steps you may comply with to mute notifications on WhatsApp

Step 1: First, open WhatsApp in your iOS or Android gadget.

Step 2: Subsequent, choose a person consumer on WhatsApp.

Step 3: Go to their profile and faucet the username.

Step 4: After that, toggle off the Mute notifications possibility. You possibly can select from three choices – 8 hours, per week, or at all times choices to mute notifications.

Step 5: After choosing an possibility, faucet OK.

That is it! In the identical method, you may mute a WhatsApp group additionally. The mute function may be very helpful while you can’t go away a WhatsApp group however don’t need to obtain steady notifications if somebody mentions you or replies to your message in that group. Nevertheless, here’s a step-by-step information you may comply with to mute mention notifications on the WhatsApp group.

READ | How to mute or unmute notifications on WhatsApp

How to mute mention notifications on WhatsApp group

Steps you may comply with to mute mention notifications on the WhatsApp group.

Step 1: First, open WhatsApp in your iOS or Android gadget.

Step 2: Subsequent, on the homepage open a chat group that bothers you.

Step 3: Faucet on the group identify from the highest and scroll down to the member’s checklist.

Step 4: From the checklist faucet on a contact quantity or identify (saved in your smartphone).

Step 5: Right here, choose the Message possibility, a chat window will open.

Step 6: Now you want to faucet on the contact from the highest after which toggle off the Mute notifications possibility.

Step 7: After choosing an possibility faucet Okay.

That is it! If you mute somebody, they may nonetheless have the opportunity to ship you messages, see your standing/final seen, and your profile image. However you will not get any sort of discover, whether or not it is by sound or vibrate, from the individual that despatched you a message. You will see that individual’s messages solely while you open WhatsApp.

READ | This is how one can share your mates’ Instagram tales in your individual story

READ | Right here’s how one can make a video of your display in iPhone and Android

READ | This is how to use WhatsApp net in your PC, laptop computer or pill