Whatsapp To Add End To End Encryption For Chat Backups – Now there will be no fear of leaking Whatsapp chats, new feature is coming

Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features to its users from time to time, so that users get more facilities in chatting. However, at times there is also the fear of leaking WhatsApp chats. Many times there have been cases of people’s private chats being leaked. Now WhatsApp is working on such a feature, which will make the chats of the users safe and they will not be afraid of leaking the chat. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature is currently being tested in the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp.

Chat Backup also End to End Encryption

Chats on WhatsApp come with end-to-end encryption. However, the backup of WhatsApp chats is not encrypted. Because of this, the fear of leaking of the backup cheat remains. Now WhatsApp is going to implement end to end encryption on chat backups as well. According to the report, the new feature of WhatsApp will securely back up users’ chat history and media files.

caution has to be taken

However, in the new feature of WhatsApp, users will also have to take some precautions. Users will have to set a password to restore chat backup once this new feature is rolled out. But there will be a problem in this that if the user forgets the password, then he will not be able to get the chat backup back. Chat backup will not be available even in case of loss of phone. At the same time, users can optionally create a 64-digit encryption key, but if you lose that key, the chat backup will still be lost.

WhatsApp chats get leaked because of this

Most users keep their WhatsApp chats saved on Google Drive or iCloud. In such a situation, when users login their WhatsApp account in a new phone, the old chat gets back through backup. If a user’s Gmail or iCloud account is hacked, hackers can access their chat backups. Because of this, there is a risk of users’ chats being leaked.