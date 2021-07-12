WhatsApp To Roll Out 3 New Features Soon For Users

New features include features such as photo quality, link preview, multi-device support and View Ones. These features will be made available for both Android and iOS.

Popular instant messaging app Whatsapp keeps on bringing new features to its users. According to the report, WhatsApp is working on some new features, the testing of which has started. It is being told that these new features will be rolled out to the users soon. These new features include features like photo quality, link preview, multi-device support and View Ones. These features will be made available for both Android and iOS. Their testing is in the final stage. So know about these features.

View Once Feature

WhatsApp has started rolling out the View Once feature for the beta app. In this feature, when you send photos and videos to someone, they will be able to see it only once. Those photos and videos will be automatically deleted once they are viewed. Although screenshots of photos and videos can be taken.

In-app notifications being redesigned

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on improving its in-app notifications. For this it is being redesigned. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.140.9 gives users better notification banners, videos, photos, GIFs and stickers. Along with this, you can expand these app notifications to see the chat preview.

voice waveform feature

Recently there was news that WhatsApp is also working on the voice waveform feature. It is being told that soon it will also be tested on the beta version. In this, the voice waveform will show on listening to the voice message. For now, this feature will be available only for iOS. It is being told that soon it will be rolled out for beta testers.