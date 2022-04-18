WhatsApp Upcoming Features 2022: Now you can hide ‘Last Seen’ status, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature

The WhatsApp messaging app has recently rolled out many features. Which will soon be introduced to all users. In these features, communities, emoji reactions, 2GB data sharing for users will be given the facility of calling up to 32 people in one tab. At the same time, now the messaging app is rolling out another feature.

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a feature where users will be able to hide their “last seen”. It is reportedly being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS users.

After the rollout of this feature, any user can show his last seen only to those people whom he wants to show. That is, you will now be able to use your WhatsApp secretly and other people will not even know about it, when you were active on WhatsApp.

How to use this feature

First of all you have to open your WhatsApp. For this feature, you have to go to the settings, where you have to click on the privacy section. Users then go to the “Last Seen” category and select an option between “Everyone,” “Contact List,” and “None.” After this this feature will start working on your WhatsApp as well.

Facility will also start for profile picture

In addition, WhatsApp is expected to introduce a similar feature for profile pictures and the “About” section as well. With this feature users will be able to decide who can see their WhatsApp profile pictures. As per reports, if you open WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen / Profile Photo / About the feature may be rolled out and you may get a new option called ‘Accept My Contacts…’.