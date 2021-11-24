WhatsApp users able to use New audio message feature

WhatsApp users will now be able to customize audio messages. Which simply means that the company has improved the feature that sets the playback speed of Voice Notes.

The messaging app WhatsApp keeps on launching new features and updates from time to time for the users. Many times you find it difficult to use them. But there are some features which are of great use to you. One such feature is planning to update WhatsApp soon. After which sending audio messages will become quite easy. Let’s know about the updated audio message feature of WhatsApp…

You will be able to customize the audio message- In the update released by WhatsApp, it has been told that now users will be able to customize the audio message. Which simply means that the company is preparing to further improve the feature that sets the playback speed of Voice Notes. This update can also be special for those people who are busy with job work from 9 am to 5 pm in the morning. Those who do not want to hear that message at the current speed. They want to move fast.

WhatsApp’s new feature rolled out for these users – According to the report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for iOS and Android users. WhatsApp is working on introducing a playback speed button to forward voice notes. After the introduction of this feature, users will also be able to set the playback speed of the forwarded audio messages i.e. voice notes.

There will also be a button to set the playback speed. Recently this feature has been seen in the beta version of WhatsApp. But the work is going on right now and it can be released for both iOS and Android users.

Media shortcut in messaging app will also be updated soon Not only this, WhatsApp is also updating the media shortcut option in the instant messaging app. Some users noticed the bug and found out that the media shortcut was not available for them. Currently, this messaging app owned by Facebook is fixing this with a new update.