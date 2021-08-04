Whatsapp users can find out if the have been blocked by contact here is how, how i know my number is blocked in whatsapp

WhatsApp blocked contact: There are many features in the instant messaging app WhatsApp, with the help of which we can block any users. After this he is neither able to send us messages nor check our profile photos and statuses. But the message or notification does not go to the front users, so that they can know who has blocked them.

how to check blocked contacts in whatsapp

Any user on WhatsApp wants to check whether someone has blocked him or not, then he can follow the process given below for that. If all these things prove to be true, then you can understand that your number is blocked in front.

The last seen and online status of the person or contact who has been blocked will not be visible.

Also, the profile picture of the person who has been blocked can be seen.

When you send a message to the person who has blocked you, a single tick will appear on it and the message will not be delivered to him.

Also, the person who has blocked you cannot make voice calls or video calls to the users.

How to block a user on Android

If any users harass you and you want to block that contact, then today we are going to tell you how to block on Android and iOS.

Open WhatsApp. After this, open the contact you want to block.

After this, click on the three dot option given in the top right.

After that click on More and click on Block option.

How to block a contact on iPhone

For this, swipe left on the chat present in the chat time line. Then click on More, then click on Contact Info and then click on Block & Report option. Then click on Block.

how to see block number in whatsapp

Often we block some people in WhatsApp, but later forget to unblock them. But if users want, they can see all the blocked contacts together and can also unblock them from there.

Open WhatsApp.

After this click on the three dots given in the top right.

After that go to Settings, where you have to click on Account.

After this, go to the privacy option, where the block contact will appear at the bottom.

You can see which numbers are blocked by clicking on Block Contacts.





