WhatsApp Users Can Secure Chat Backup, Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Know How To ON WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption

WhatsApp has introduced this new feature to make the conversation more secure. By turning it on, you can make your chat backups end-to-end encrypted.

There is good news for the users of Facebook’s company WhatsApp. You will no longer be worried about the privacy of conversations on WhatsApp. For this, the company has started a new feature, which allows end-to-end encryption for your chats. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this this week.

Chat backup will be secure with password

Right now this feature is available for Android and iOS users. Using this feature, WhatsApp users can add an extra layer of protection to their iCloud and Google Drive accounts. Right now this feature is optional. By turning it on, you can secure end-to-end encrypted chat backup with a password or with a 64-digit encryption key. This password or encryption key will not be known to anyone except you.

How to turn on this new feature of WhatsApp: How To ON WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption

Open WhatsApp on your mobile.

After that you click on the setting option.

Here you will get the option of chat, open it.

Now you will get the option of chat backup.

On clicking it, the option of end-to-end encrypted backup will be given.

Click on this option and continue.

Follow the prompts that will ask you to create a password or encryption key.

After creating the password or key, click on Done.

Now your work is done. WhatsApp will then create an end-to-end encrypted backup of the chat for you.

This process may also take longer. To ensure that the phone does not turn off in the middle, check the battery. In case of low charge, connect the phone to the charger.

Now the quality of the pictures will not be bad

Apart from this, this company of Facebook is also starting many new features. All the pictures you send on WhatsApp at the moment, they get compressed and become less in size. Due to this their quality also deteriorates a bit. To overcome this problem, WhatsApp is going to give three options ‘Best Quality, Data Saver and Auto’ to users while sending photos and videos.

New feature for privacy too

WhatsApp has also worked on privacy. Users have been given the option to hide their last seen, profile photo, and status. You can choose between My contacts, Everyone and Nobody. A new option is also going to be added to this soon. This will be ‘My contacts except Settings’. With this, you will be able to hide profile photo, status etc. from saved contact as well.

Photos can be sent as stickers

The popular messaging app is also going to offer an option to send pictures as stickers. Through this feature, you will be able to give the form of stickers to your photos. This feature will be available in the updated version of WhatsApp.