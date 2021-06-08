WhatsApp Voice Calls Now Available on Jio Phone, Other KaiOS-Based Feature Phones

WhatsApp Voice Calls Now Available on Jio Cellphone, Other KaiOS-Based Feature Phones





New Delhi: WhatsApp voice calls at the moment are obtainable for Jio Cellphone and different KaiOS-based function cellphone customers world wide. The Fb-owned platform has joined fingers with KaiOS Applied sciences to let individuals make voice calls on their KaiOS-run function telephones. The customers should notice that the brand new function works on the Voice over Web Protocol (VoIP) expertise and requires customers to have an lively Wi-Fi or cellular information connectivity for making WhatsApp calls. Additionally Learn – WhatsApp’s New Feature ‘Flash Calls’: How Will it Work and Other Particulars

The corporate on Tuesday launched a press release stating that voice calling by way of WhatsApp was now obtainable to hundreds of thousands of good function cellphone customers globally. “Persons are relying on WhatsApp now greater than ever to speak and keep in contact with their family members. We need to assist communities which can be on lighter working techniques in lots of locations world wide. Bringing WhatsApp voice calls to KaiOS-enabled gadgets helps us join the world privately by way of a service that’s easy, dependable, and accessible to everybody – it doesn’t matter what type of cellular system they’re utilizing,” mentioned Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp, in a press release. Additionally Learn – Apple iPad OS 15 Arrives with New Homescreen, Multitasking Instruments

To avail this newest function, the customers must obtain WhatsApp model 2.2110.41 on their Jio Cellphone and different KaiOS gadgets. As soon as enabled, customers could make WhatsApp calls by going to Choices > Voice name of any chat thread obtainable. U Additionally Learn – Fb Alerts Delhi Police A few Man’s Self-Hurt Video, Will get Saved Simply in Time

You will need to notice that the customers may also attend WhatsApp voice calls on their function telephones together with Jio Cellphone similar to how they attend regular calls.

The replace is for all KaiOS gadgets that include as much as 512GB of RAM and have up to date to the most recent WhatsApp model 2.2110.41. This contains the well-known JioPhone 4G function cellphone and Nokia 8110 in India, amongst many different choices.

To recall, WhatsApp debuted on Jio Cellphone forward of its launch on different KaiOS telephones in September 2018. It, nonetheless, got here on fashions together with the Nokia 8110 4G in 2019.