WhatsApp Web – web.whatsapp.com

WhatsApp Web allows you to shoot and admit WhatsApp dispatches online on your Desktop PC or Tablet. WhatsApp Web is the cybersurfer- grounded PC customer of WhatsApp runner. It isn’t another account but the same account on a web cybersurfer and you’re simply penetrating the same account on these two bias.

WhatsApp Web has the same functionality as

WhatsApp on your mobile phone and you can incontinently shoot and admit dispatches through WhatsApp Web. All the dispatches of your WhatsApp account are synced across and you can see all of the dispatches on both of the bias. Any communication that you shoot via WhatsApp Web will also be available on WhatsApp on your mobile phone. WhatsApp Web is available for the utmost Android and iOS Smartphones.

How to use WhatsApp Web on PC?

Using WhatsApp Web is an easy thing, but some people who have no idea about how it works may not know about it. You can follow this quick companion to learn how to use WhatsApp Web on PC. Keep in mind that your mobile phone requires to be laboriously connected to the internet for WhatsApp Web to work.

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.

Tap on the Settings Icon and open WhatsApp Web/ Desktop.

Now, openweb.whatsapp.com on a web cybersurfer on your PC.

Overlook the on- screen QR Code using the WhatsApp Scanner from your mobile phone.

As you overlook the QR Code, your WhatsApp account will be now accessible through your PC.

All the dispatches will be synced across and anything that you do one device will be applicable to both.

How to log out from WhatsApp Web?

Once you’re done using WhatsApp Web, you may want to log out from WhatsApp because it isn’t safe to have your WhatsApp Account opened on the PC when you aren’t using it. You can follow this companion to learn how to log out from WhatsApp Web.

See Also – how to delete multiple contacts on iphone

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.