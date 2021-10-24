WhatsApp will stop running in these smartphones from November 1, know what is the reason

WhatsApp is considered to be the most popular messaging app. In such a situation, WhatsApp has made an announcement that this app will stop working in some smartphones. That is, if you also have this smartphone, then you will not be able to use WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop working for some Android and iOS smartphones from November 1, 2021. Giving information about the reason behind this, WhatsApp says that this decision has been taken due to security reasons. This app will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS to maintain the security of the app and the privacy of the users.

WhatsApp has said that the app will not run on older versions of both Android and iOS. Smartphone users using Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above can use the WhatsApp messaging app. But if you want to run WhatsApp in old phone then you have to update your phone.

If you also want to check the version of your phone, then you can check the software version you are using by going to the settings of your mobile phone. Let us tell you that the operating systems that will not support the app are Android 4.0.3, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0. To check the Android version, open your phone’s Settings app. At the bottom, tap System. Click on Advanced Go to System Update and now you can see your “Android Version”.

WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from November

iPhones, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone SE, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy SII, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Xcover2, GalaxyS 2LG Lucid 2, Optimus L5 Double, optimusL4 II Double, Apart from this, there are phones like optimus F3Q, optimus f7, optimus f5, Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D Quad XL, Mate Ascension, Go up P1 S, Go up D2 and Ascension D1 Quad XL.