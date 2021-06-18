WhatsApp Working On Password-protected Chats Backup – WhatsApp brings amazing security feature, now Chat Backup will also be locked

Widespread on the spot messaging app WhatsApp has been in dialogue for a while relating to its privateness coverage. WhatsApp’s new privateness coverage will come into impact from Could 15. Persons are opposing this. Nevertheless, within the meantime, WhatsApp is consistently updating its platform to woo the customers. For this, the corporate is bringing new options. Lately WhatsApp launched some options. On the identical time, some options are nonetheless below testing. Now WhatsApp has up to date a security characteristic. With this new characteristic, the chats of WhatsApp customers will be safer than earlier than. Learn about this new characteristic of WhatsApp.

Chatting historical past also encrypted

Please be aware that non-public chats on WhatsApp are encrypted. Now WhatsApp has also encrypted the chatting historical past of the customers. That’s, now the chat historical past of the customers will also be fully secure. Nobody else will be capable of learn your chat historical past. It’s being informed that this new characteristic of WhatsApp has been rolled out for each Android and iOS customers.

Password protected chat historical past

WhatsApp’s updates monitoring web site WaBetaInfo knowledgeable about this new characteristic by way of a tweet. In keeping with WaBetaInfo’s tweet, now the chat historical past of WhatsApp customers is also password protected. Customers can maintain their chat historical past on a tough drive or electronic mail if they want, however now a password will be required to open it. Allow us to inform you that the chat in WhatsApp was encrypted, however not the chat historical past. In such a scenario, there are possibilities of the chat historical past being leaked. However now with this new characteristic of WhatsApp, personal chats of customers will not be capable of see every other particular person.

Customers are getting notifications

It’s being informed that WhatsApp customers have began getting notifications of this new characteristic. Allow us to inform you that many occasions questions have been raised on the privateness of WhatsApp. Regardless of the declare of chats being finish-to-finish encrypted, there have been studies of WhatsApp leaks in the previous couple of days. Consultants say that one purpose for chat leaks is backups that have been by no means password protected.