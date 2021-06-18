Whatsapp’s privacy policy expires May 15, your account will not be closed

WhatsApp stated in a press release that it will remind customers who do not settle for the phrases of its new privacy policy on this regard for the subsequent a number of weeks, however the account will not be closed.

New Delhi. Social media platform WhatsApp has indefinitely postponed the deadline of its controversial privacy policy. That’s, the deadline of May 15 has ended. Now even in case you do not settle for the privacy policy of WhatsApp, your WhatsApp account will not be closed on May 15.

The corporate stated in a press release on Friday that customers who do not settle for the phrases of its new privacy policy will be reminded on this regard for the subsequent a number of weeks, however the account will not be closed. At current, the corporate has not introduced the brand new dates for the implementation of the privacy policy.

In keeping with WhatsApp, this means of sending reminders to customers will proceed for the subsequent few weeks. Allow us to inform that earlier this new privacy policy was to be carried out from February 8, however after the controversy escalated, it was postponed to May 15. Now as soon as once more WhatsApp has postponed this deadline as nicely.

What’s the new policy of WhatsApp?

Allow us to let you know that earlier WhatsApp had made it clear that if a consumer does not settle for this policy, then his account will be closed. That’s, no message will come on that account and neither message can be despatched. The corporate had clearly stated that this time this policy will not be postponed.

The corporate had stated that if customers do not settle for the brand new policy, their account will be routinely closed after 120 days. The corporate can be giving notifications to the customers relating to the brand new policy. It’s identified that in accordance with the brand new policy of the corporate, the content material that WhatsApp customers add, submit, retailer, ship or obtain, the corporate can use it wherever. The corporate may share that information. Additionally, WhatsApp was now planning to share extra information with its guardian firm Fb.

Delhi Excessive Court docket seeks reply by May 13

Allow us to let you know that there was widespread protest in opposition to the brand new privacy policy of WhatsApp, after which the matter reached the court docket. A public curiosity litigation has been filed within the Delhi Excessive Court docket in opposition to the brand new privacy policy of WhatsApp, on which the Delhi Excessive Court docket has sought a response from the Central Authorities together with Fb and WhatsApp. Fb is the guardian firm of WhatsApp. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh is listening to this. The court docket has requested them to current their facet on the petition by May 13.