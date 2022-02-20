When a 50 year old middle aged man reached Madhuri Dixits house he insisted on adopting something like this happened next

Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit has narrated a funny anecdote in her recent interview. He told that a fan was insisting on reaching his house and adopting him.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actresses of the 90s. Along with this, he has maintained his own stardom till now. At the same time, Madhuri is going to make her digital debut soon. She is going to be seen in the Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’ as the famous star Anamika Anand, who goes missing. These series are going to be streamed on February 25. Madhuri has given an interview about this series, in which she has remembered the funniest anecdote so far.

Madhuri recently gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama. During this, he was asked about his weirdest fan ever. Responding to which he said ‘there was a fan who came to my house’. He further told ‘He had reached my house with all his belongings’.

Madhuri said, ‘He must have been about 50 years old and he was standing at the door. This is from the 90s. When we opened the door, he said, ‘Madhuri ji has called me’.

The actress went on to say, ‘When asked why she was called, she said that Madhuri ji wants to adopt her. We were all stunned to hear this. When he was asked when he had spoken to me, he said ‘I was at home’. She was on TV. She was talking to me, I was talking to her. Then he said come. So here I come’.

Madhuri Dixit laughed and said, ‘People think that when they see anything, it is all true. It becomes true for them’.

During this, when Madhuri Dixit was asked about ‘The Fame Game’, she said, ‘I liked the script. It is about a kind of fame, what can happen when you become famous in your life and what are the difficulties. This is the story of a woman whose life looks perfect. Until she disappears one day. Then everyone thinks about him, what happened to him and where did he say?


