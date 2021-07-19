When A Boy Took Photos Of Kriti Kharbanda Without Her Permission

Mumbai. The trailer of Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda’s new film ’14 Phere’ has been released recently. Fans are very fond of the trailer. Along with Kriti, Vikrant Massey is also in the lead role in this movie. During the promotion of this movie, Kriti has shared an interesting anecdote from her college time. The actress told that once a boy clicked her photo without permission. The actress expressed a lot of anger on this. Later, the same boy was seen as the groom of one of his friends. Let’s know what the full story is-

Boy clicked photos without permission

Kriti Kharbanda told in a conversation with the English website Times Now that she used to ragging boys in her college days. He says that in college she used to be a gundy time girl. Once I went to a program organized in a boys’ college. During this program, a boy clicked his photos without taking permission. During that time phones with cameras had come in the market. She went to the boy and asked him to give the phone. The boy put the phone in his hand. Kriti gave her phone to the headmaster of the college. Later instructed the boy not to dare again after today.

The same boy became his friend’s groom

Kriti told that 5-6 years after this incident, she went to the marriage of a friend of hers. There he went on stage and gave good wishes to the bride and groom. The groom asked the bride about the actress, ‘Who is she? I never met it.’ On this, the friend of the actress told that this is the one who gave your phone to the headmaster. According to the actress, on one hand the groom was acting to not recognize her and on the other hand she was feeling embarrassed.

boy crying

Kriti Kharbanda told that now the same boy has become her brother-in-law. The affair started between the boy and the friend of the actress at the same time when the phone incident happened. At that time the boy was crying a lot and was praying to return his phone. The friend of the actress told the boy that she would not be able to get the phone, as her friend is of gundi type. Kriti believes that this incident was like the story of the film.