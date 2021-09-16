When a Champions League fairy tale is disputed territory

Edmund Edo sank into child’s pose in the middle of the field, his forehead touching the turf, his arms outstretched in front of him, a gesture of prayer and thanksgiving. At about 60 yards, excitement overwhelmed his teammate Giorgos Athanasiadis, his legs twitching as two colleagues tried to help him stand. His coach, Yuri Vernydub, danced to the touchline.

They all arrived in Sheriff Tiraspol relatively recently: Ghanaian midfielder Edo and Greek goalkeeper Athanasiadis had joined this summer; Vernidb only predicted them by one year. Still, he knew what it meant for his team, which had been waiting for this moment for two decades.

And they knew what it meant to them. He had put his life forward to move to a country that technically did not exist, to play for a team based in a disputed territory, to join a club that was a state within a state. Represents, a grayscale place unmatched by the rest of the world. Now, having seen Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb, he has found his reward: Edo, Athanasiadis and the rest of the sheriff will be in the Champions League.

The next day, they will learn the identities of their opponents: Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan and, best of all, Real Madrid will be coming to Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, to compete in the most respected, richest, most-club football. I saw the competition.